Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 479,081 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.64 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 1.86% during that session. The REYN stock price is -21.46% off its 52-week high price of $36 and 27.09% above the 52-week low of $21.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 617.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 446.84 Million shares.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) trade information

Sporting 1.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the REYN stock price touched $30.98- or saw a rise of 4.33%. Year-to-date, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares have moved 3.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have changed -5.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $878.1 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $708.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $835Million and $730Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.2% for the current quarter and -2.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +90.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.27%.

REYN Dividends

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 3.02%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.56% with a share float percentage of 106.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 9.77 Million shares worth more than $299.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wells Fargo & Company held 4.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 7.26 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.08 Million and represent 3.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 7581900 shares of worth $263.4 Million while later fund manager owns 3.75 Million shares of worth $114.83 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.