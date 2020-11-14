News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 377,874 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.18 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 3.56% during that session. The NWS stock price is -2.97% off its 52-week high price of $17.69 and 54.13% above the 52-week low of $7.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 719.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 513.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that News Corporation (NWS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) trade information

Sporting 3.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the NWS stock price touched $17.69- or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, News Corporation shares have moved 18.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) have changed 20.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 810Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump -41.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.79% from current levels.

News Corporation (NWS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

NWS Dividends

News Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 1.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.44%.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.05% with a share float percentage of 54.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with News Corporation having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Independent Franchise Partners, LLP with over 11.9 Million shares worth more than $142.24 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Independent Franchise Partners, LLP held 5.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SOF Ltd, with the holding of over 9.78 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.89 Million and represent 4.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisers Investment Tr-Independent Franchise Partners US Equity Fd and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 1541749 shares of worth $18.42 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $17.11 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.