Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 601,078 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.54 Million, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The MDRR stock price is -204.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.13 and 48.76% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 367.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.13% from current levels.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.24% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -84.6% and 6.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.29 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.91 Million and $3.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20% for the current quarter and -5.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.7%.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 15.74 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.8 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Total Stock Market Index Tr. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 607 shares of worth $1.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 376 shares of worth $469 as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.