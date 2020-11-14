Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 747,850 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $60.58 per share which meant it gained $3.01 on the day or 5.23% during that session. The KRC stock price is -46.9% off its 52-week high price of $88.99 and 25.26% above the 52-week low of $45.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 945.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) trade information

Sporting 5.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the KRC stock price touched $61.12- or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Kilroy Realty Corporation shares have moved -27.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) have changed 15%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $49 while the price target rests at a high of $91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.12% from current levels.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $232.46 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $237.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $217.14 Million and $221.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.1% for the current quarter and 7.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

KRC Dividends

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2 at a share yield of 3.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.43%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.12% with a share float percentage of 110.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kilroy Realty Corporation having a total of 420 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.38 Million shares worth more than $902.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.37 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $642.82 Million and represent 10.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 4277135 shares of worth $249.23 Million while later fund manager owns 3.29 Million shares of worth $192.89 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.