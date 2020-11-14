Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 461,046 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $49.75 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.3% during that session. The HASI stock price is -9.37% off its 52-week high price of $54.41 and 69.83% above the 52-week low of $15.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 727.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Sporting 0.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the HASI stock price touched $54.41- or saw a rise of 8.56%. Year-to-date, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares have moved 54.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have changed 9.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.62% from current levels.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.43%, compared to -17.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15% and -15.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.33 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $20.95 Million and $23.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.2% for the current quarter and 10.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.9%.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.36 at a share yield of 2.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.46%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.91% with a share float percentage of 87.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.87 Million shares worth more than $195.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.16 Million and represent 8.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 2156000 shares of worth $61.36 Million while later fund manager owns 2.1 Million shares of worth $73.53 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.