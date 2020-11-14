Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 487,677 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21Million, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.03% during that session. The CSU stock price is -504.55% off its 52-week high price of $3.99 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 239.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) trade information

Sporting 10.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the CSU stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Capital Senior Living Corporation shares have moved -78.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) have changed 6.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 541.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.24% from current levels.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.93 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $105.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $108.69 Million and $107.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.4% for the current quarter and -2.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.3%.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.28% with a share float percentage of 61.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capital Senior Living Corporation having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC with over 4.54 Million shares worth more than $3.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC held 14.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cove Street Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 Million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 740585 shares of worth $525.82 Thousand while later fund manager owns 656.49 Thousand shares of worth $466.11 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.