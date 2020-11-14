Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 705,864 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.23 Million, closed the last trade at $8.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -7.22% during that session. The SURF stock price is -19.05% off its 52-week high price of $10.25 and 83.97% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 719.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.53% from current levels.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +222.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.02%, compared to 11.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.3% and -150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +151.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -495.1%.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with the holding of over 4.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.47 Million and represent 11.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 1057296 shares of worth $5.51 Million while later fund manager owns 325.92 Thousand shares of worth $2.14 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.