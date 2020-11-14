Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 744,839 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $102.85 per share which meant it lost -$3.83 on the day or -3.59% during that session. The RYAAY stock price is -6.61% off its 52-week high price of $109.65 and 56.79% above the 52-week low of $44.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 917.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 577.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.07.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) trade information

Despite being -3.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the RYAAY stock price touched $109.65 or saw a rise of 6.2%. Year-to-date, Ryanair Holdings plc shares have moved 17.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have changed 20.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $59.13 while the price target rests at a high of $111.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.51% from current levels.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ryanair Holdings plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +76.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -198.79%, compared to -44.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -343.2% and 45.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $881.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.11 Billion and $1.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -47.7% for the current quarter and -33.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.3%.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.47% with a share float percentage of 44.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ryanair Holdings plc having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 12.67 Million shares worth more than $840.77 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Harris Associates L.P. held 5.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 8.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $564.23 Million and represent 3.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 6991720 shares of worth $463.83 Million while later fund manager owns 6.43 Million shares of worth $525.32 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.