MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 542,189 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.11 Million, closed the last trade at $5.23 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 8.73% during that session. The MRC stock price is -178.2% off its 52-week high price of $14.55 and 36.71% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 467.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MRC Global Inc. (MRC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) trade information

Sporting 8.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the MRC stock price touched $5.48-4 or saw a rise of 4.56%. Year-to-date, MRC Global Inc. shares have moved -61.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have changed 15.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.38% from current levels.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MRC Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -148.98%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -275% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $547.13 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $583.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $766Million and $794Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28.6% for the current quarter and -26.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.12% with a share float percentage of 105.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MRC Global Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 11.01 Million shares worth more than $47.14 Million. As of September 29, 2020, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 13.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.62 Million and represent 11.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and AB Discovery Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 3267004 shares of worth $13.98 Million while later fund manager owns 3.04 Million shares of worth $13.02 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.7% of company’s outstanding stock.