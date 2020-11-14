Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 830,441 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $833.89 Million, closed the last trade at $14.49 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 9.86% during that session. The SRG stock price is -200.41% off its 52-week high price of $43.53 and 65.49% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 912.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 626.6 Million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Sporting 9.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the SRG stock price touched $14.87- or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, Seritage Growth Properties shares have moved -63.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) have changed 5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.9%.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.55% with a share float percentage of 105.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seritage Growth Properties having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 4.86 Million shares worth more than $55.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 12.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dalal Street, Llc, with the holding of over 4.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.96 Million and represent 12.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 1224700 shares of worth $13.96 Million while later fund manager owns 1.17 Million shares of worth $10.88 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.