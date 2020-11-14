Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 571,688 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.71 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 2.3% during that session. The REXR stock price is -5.46% off its 52-week high price of $53.48 and 37.31% above the 52-week low of $31.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 628.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 768.49 Million shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) trade information

Sporting 2.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the REXR stock price touched $53.00- or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares have moved 11.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have changed -0.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.05 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $87.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $62.14 Million and $71.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.5% for the current quarter and 21.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +71.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

REXR Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.86 at a share yield of 1.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.08%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.85% with a share float percentage of 107.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. having a total of 442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.89 Million shares worth more than $699.79 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.78 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $767.78 Million and represent 13.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.11% shares in the company for having 5092081 shares of worth $238.97 Million while later fund manager owns 3.5 Million shares of worth $145.08 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.