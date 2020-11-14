LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 639,530 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $89.54 per share which meant it gained $2.97 on the day or 3.43% during that session. The LPLA stock price is -11.24% off its 52-week high price of $99.6 and 64.25% above the 52-week low of $32.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 571Million shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) trade information

Sporting 3.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the LPLA stock price touched $90.15- or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares have moved -2.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have changed 9.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 946.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.23%, compared to 1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.5% and -22.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.4%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 Billion and $1.46 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3% for the current quarter and 4.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.15%.

LPLA Dividends

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 28 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 1.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.03%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.15% with a share float percentage of 97.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. having a total of 470 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.05 Million shares worth more than $709.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 8.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $679.51 Million and represent 10.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.5% shares in the company for having 4357313 shares of worth $341.61 Million while later fund manager owns 2.24 Million shares of worth $175.76 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.