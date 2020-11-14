Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 824,331 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.49 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 3.82% during that session. The ELP stock price is -45.32% off its 52-week high price of $18.15 and 33.71% above the 52-week low of $8.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 615.07 Million shares.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) trade information

Sporting 3.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the ELP stock price touched $13.19- or saw a rise of 5.31%. Year-to-date, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares have moved -26.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) have changed 7.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.2%.

ELP Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.54 at a share yield of 4.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.24%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.65% with a share float percentage of 30.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.35 Million shares worth more than $69.96 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 20.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 2.78 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.61 Million and represent 8.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.07% shares in the company for having 2518191 shares of worth $27.75 Million while later fund manager owns 2.05 Million shares of worth $25.71 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.56% of company’s outstanding stock.