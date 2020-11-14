AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 481,446 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.78 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -6.78% off its 52-week high price of $31.8 and 73.74% above the 52-week low of $7.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 456.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 417.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.69% from current levels.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $317.31 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $320.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $149.54 Million and $191.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 112.2% for the current quarter and 67.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +147% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.46 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.85 Million and represent 2.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 754785 shares of worth $14.7 Million while later fund manager owns 575.35 Thousand shares of worth $12.21 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.