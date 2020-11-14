TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TPI Composites, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.67%, compared to -12.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 900% and 3300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $452.14 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $400.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $422.11 Million and $356.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.1% for the current quarter and 12.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -405.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.83% with a share float percentage of 102.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TPI Composites, Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.04 Million shares worth more than $59.15 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Handelsbanken Fonder AB, with the holding of over 1.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.77 Million and represent 4.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 846671 shares of worth $19.79 Million while later fund manager owns 707Thousand shares of worth $16.52 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.