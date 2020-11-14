Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 713,046 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.98 Million, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.25% during that session. The SNSS stock price is -789.76% off its 52-week high price of $11.3 and 11.81% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 394.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 986.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.11% from current levels.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.74%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.3% and 34% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -94.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.2%.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 956.68 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.52 Million and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 286001 shares of worth $753.33 Thousand while later fund manager owns 126.37 Thousand shares of worth $332.85 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.