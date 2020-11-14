Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 764,224 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.15 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The ONB stock price is -16.04% off its 52-week high price of $18.74 and 30.71% above the 52-week low of $11.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 828.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 632.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Old National Bancorp (ONB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the ONB stock price touched $16.55- or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Old National Bancorp shares have moved -11.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have changed 18.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 3Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.12% from current levels.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Old National Bancorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.97%, compared to -13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.6% and 169.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.2%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $206.08 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $204.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $199.9 Million and $204.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.1% for the current quarter and 0.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

ONB Dividends

Old National Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report between January 19 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 3.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.27%.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.98% with a share float percentage of 72.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Old National Bancorp having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.95 Million shares worth more than $300.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.95 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $246.98 Million and represent 10.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.2% shares in the company for having 10247288 shares of worth $128.71 Million while later fund manager owns 4.96 Million shares of worth $69.33 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3% of company’s outstanding stock.