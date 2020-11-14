CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 499,008 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $72.77 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 1.25% during that session. The CONE stock price is -19.24% off its 52-week high price of $86.77 and 39.92% above the 52-week low of $43.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 940.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) trade information

Sporting 1.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the CONE stock price touched $77.10- or saw a rise of 5.62%. Year-to-date, CyrusOne Inc. shares have moved 11.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have changed -7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $79 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.56% from current levels.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CyrusOne Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.61%, compared to -3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.8% and -61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $264.88 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $270.04 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $253.9 Million and $245.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.3% for the current quarter and 9.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.6%.

CONE Dividends

CyrusOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 2.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.98%.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.28% with a share float percentage of 106.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CyrusOne Inc. having a total of 610 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.02 Million shares worth more than $1.24 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.54 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $947.91 Million and represent 11.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 5139170 shares of worth $428.71 Million while later fund manager owns 3.28 Million shares of worth $238.41 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.