The consensus among analysts is that Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.8 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.33% from current levels.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Urban Edge Properties shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.28%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -97.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.8 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $95.93 Million and $97.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.3% for the current quarter and -8.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.3%.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.36% with a share float percentage of 101.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Edge Properties having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.64 Million shares worth more than $197.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.31 Million and represent 12.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.64% shares in the company for having 5420056 shares of worth $56.8 Million while later fund manager owns 3.19 Million shares of worth $37.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.