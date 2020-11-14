Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 575,198 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $285.4 Million, closed the last trade at $4.65 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The TWI stock price is -7.74% off its 52-week high price of $5.01 and 77.42% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 933.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 488.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Titan International, Inc. (TWI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) trade information

Sporting 2.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the TWI stock price touched $5.01-7 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Titan International, Inc. shares have moved 28.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) have changed 47.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.98% from current levels.

Titan International, Inc. (TWI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Titan International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +300.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.05%, compared to -7.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.1% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $295.19 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $348.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $301.79 Million and $341.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.2% for the current quarter and 2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.37% with a share float percentage of 73.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan International, Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MHR Fund Management, LLC with over 8.01 Million shares worth more than $11.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, MHR Fund Management, LLC held 13.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.54 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.01 Million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 3077729 shares of worth $8.89 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $2.07 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.