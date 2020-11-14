The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 486,809 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.1 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The AZEK stock price is -20.11% off its 52-week high price of $42.16 and 24.93% above the 52-week low of $26.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 687.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.98% from current levels.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -399.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 117.85% with a share float percentage of 123.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The AZEK Company Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ares Management LLC with over 53.31 Million shares worth more than $1.7 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Ares Management LLC held 43.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 20.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $644.97 Million and represent 16.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 1208959 shares of worth $38.52 Million while later fund manager owns 1.13 Million shares of worth $39.01 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.