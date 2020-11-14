Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 560,106 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.4 Million, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The SDPI stock price is -138.64% off its 52-week high price of $1.05 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $0.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 233.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.94 Million shares.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.56 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -64.1% for the current quarter and -61% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125%.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 359.7 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $267.62 Thousand and represent 1.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 187537 shares of worth $139.53 Thousand while later fund manager owns 166.1 Thousand shares of worth $123.58 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.