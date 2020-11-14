Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 521,821 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.36 Million, closed the last trade at $2.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The DRAD stock price is -236.12% off its 52-week high price of $8.84 and 24.33% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 923.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Digirad Corporation (DRAD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 166.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +204.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 128.14% from current levels.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digirad Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.35% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 175% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16%.

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 103.32 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.28 Thousand and represent 2.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 36396 shares of worth $101.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 26.93 Thousand shares of worth $75.42 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.