Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 480,997 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.42 Million, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.61% during that session. The STAF stock price is -230.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 72.28% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 401.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.55.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 147.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 147.52% from current levels.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +87.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -119.05%, compared to -31.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 518.9% and 94.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.31 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $63.83 Million and $66.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.2% for the current quarter and -8.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.7%.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 41.65 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.91 Thousand and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 32301 shares of worth $20.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 31.04 Thousand shares of worth $24.52 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.