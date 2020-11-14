Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 406,534 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $199.46 Million, closed the last trade at $4.83 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The SMSI stock price is -48.03% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 32.09% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 566.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 409.52 Million shares.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the SMSI stock price touched $4.94-2 or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, Smith Micro Software, Inc. shares have moved 21.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have changed 27.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smith Micro Software, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.69%, compared to 4.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and -80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.1 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $12.28 Million and $12.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.5% for the current quarter and -9.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +303.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.75%.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.75% with a share float percentage of 30.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smith Micro Software, Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.15 Million shares worth more than $9.57 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.72 Million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.8% shares in the company for having 1568244 shares of worth $6.99 Million while later fund manager owns 678.14 Thousand shares of worth $2.53 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.