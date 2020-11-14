The consensus among analysts is that Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.5 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.42% from current levels.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kite Realty Group Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.89%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -275% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.86 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $75.27 Million and $71.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.5% for the current quarter and -7.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +53.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +98.9%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.48% with a share float percentage of 96.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kite Realty Group Trust having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.35 Million shares worth more than $166.19 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 17.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.68 Million and represent 15.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.22% shares in the company for having 5239004 shares of worth $60.67 Million while later fund manager owns 3.76 Million shares of worth $37.08 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.46% of company’s outstanding stock.