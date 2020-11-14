Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 611,453 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $83.71 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 1.25% during that session. The JACK stock price is -9.33% off its 52-week high price of $91.52 and 79.92% above the 52-week low of $16.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 500.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 464.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.13.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) trade information

Sporting 1.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the JACK stock price touched $91.52- or saw a rise of 8.53%. Year-to-date, Jack in the Box Inc. shares have moved 7.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have changed -1.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $93.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64 while the price target rests at a high of $108. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.55% from current levels.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jack in the Box Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.91%, compared to -12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.9% and 27.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.9%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $249.1 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $325.14 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $221.24 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.19%.

JACK Dividends

Jack in the Box Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 18 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.6 at a share yield of 1.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.77%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.52% with a share float percentage of 108.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jack in the Box Inc. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.63 Million shares worth more than $208.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.11 Million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 777600 shares of worth $63.85 Million while later fund manager owns 647.43 Thousand shares of worth $47.97 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.