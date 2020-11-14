Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 630,310 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $54.48 per share which meant it gained $2.04 on the day or 3.89% during that session. The WH stock price is -16.85% off its 52-week high price of $63.66 and 73.38% above the 52-week low of $14.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 779.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 788.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) trade information

Sporting 3.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the WH stock price touched $60.43- or saw a rise of 9.85%. Year-to-date, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -13.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have changed 10.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.39% from current levels.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.82%, compared to -48.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.1% and -38% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36.5%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $293.43 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $356.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $492Million and $410Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -40.4% for the current quarter and -13.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.5%.

WH Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 11 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 0.6%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.54% with a share float percentage of 102.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. having a total of 475 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.51 Million shares worth more than $362.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $385.97 Million and represent 8.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 3388701 shares of worth $171.13 Million while later fund manager owns 2.83 Million shares of worth $142.83 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.