Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a beta value of 3.49 and has seen 410,696 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.57 Million, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 19.79% during that session. The WHLR stock price is -6.81% off its 52-week high price of $3.685 and 81.45% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.93% from current levels.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.2%.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Eidelman Virant Capital, with the holding of over 699.69 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 Million and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 136025 shares of worth $236.68 Thousand while later fund manager owns 128.81 Thousand shares of worth $224.13 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.