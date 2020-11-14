NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 506,127 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.79 Million, closed the last trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The NTN stock price is -295.92% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 52.04% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 320.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.17 Million shares.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.16 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $5.76 Million and $5.65 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.3% for the current quarter and 8.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -601.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 21.79 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.93 Thousand and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 20786 shares of worth $37.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.23 Thousand shares of worth $35.7 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.