Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 759,301 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.47 Million, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The ISR stock price is -186.49% off its 52-week high price of $1.06 and 2.7% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 639.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 568.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Isoray, Inc. (ISR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 245.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +332.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 170.27% from current levels.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.5%.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $672.59 Thousand and represent 1.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.3% shares in the company for having 1581901 shares of worth $878.75 Thousand while later fund manager owns 801.77 Thousand shares of worth $445.38 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.