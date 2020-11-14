Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 416,522 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $47.62 per share which meant it gained $2.62 on the day or 5.82% during that session. The DDS stock price is -68.98% off its 52-week high price of $80.47 and 54.85% above the 52-week low of $21.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 287.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 562.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.14.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) trade information

Sporting 5.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the DDS stock price touched $52.88- or saw a rise of 9.95%. Year-to-date, Dillard’s, Inc. shares have moved -35.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have changed 2.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -21.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.1% from current levels.

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dillard’s, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -268.82%, compared to -75% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.5% and 94.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.74 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.41 Billion for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 Billion and $821.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.5% for the current quarter and 71.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28.5%.

DDS Dividends

Dillard’s, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 12 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 1.3%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.7%.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.6% with a share float percentage of 138.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dillard’s, Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newport Trust Co with over 7.42 Million shares worth more than $270.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Newport Trust Co held 40.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.54 Million and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.4% shares in the company for having 441605 shares of worth $10.4 Million while later fund manager owns 267.81 Thousand shares of worth $6.31 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.