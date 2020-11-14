Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 437,243 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $72.08 per share which meant it gained $4.64 on the day or 6.88% during that session. The CPA stock price is -58.16% off its 52-week high price of $114 and 66.7% above the 52-week low of $24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 763.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 474.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.74.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) trade information

Sporting 6.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the CPA stock price touched $72.28- or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Copa Holdings, S.A. shares have moved -33.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have changed 39.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.79% from current levels.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Copa Holdings, S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -171.59%, compared to -44.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -211.8% and -200.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.02 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $708.21 Million and $681.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -94.5% for the current quarter and -76.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +179.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12.3%.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.37% with a share float percentage of 109.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Copa Holdings, S.A. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.9 Million shares worth more than $246.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 15.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.38 Million and represent 10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.9% shares in the company for having 910283 shares of worth $45.82 Million while later fund manager owns 818.5 Thousand shares of worth $33.92 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.