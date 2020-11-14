Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 438,392 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $645.39 Million, closed the last trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 7.48% during that session. The BBAR stock price is -99.68% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 33.54% above the 52-week low of $2.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 681.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Sporting 7.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the BBAR stock price touched $3.38-6 or saw a rise of 6.51%. Year-to-date, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares have moved -43.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) have changed 30.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $5.09. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.06% from current levels.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.7%, compared to -27.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -80.3% and -83.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270.54 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $258.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $335.98 Million and $368.27 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.5% for the current quarter and -29.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +53.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +222.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.93%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.84% with a share float percentage of 3.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.29 Million shares worth more than $3.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 633.82 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 Million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 577823 shares of worth $1.46 Million while later fund manager owns 174.71 Thousand shares of worth $440.26 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.