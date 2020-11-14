Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 514,009 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.73 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The APLS stock price is -16.29% off its 52-week high price of $45.04 and 56.49% above the 52-week low of $16.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 632.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 568.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the APLS stock price touched $39.50- or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 26.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have changed 8.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.96% from current levels.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -108.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.8%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.33% with a share float percentage of 105.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.44 Million shares worth more than $341.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.42 Million and represent 7.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 2614350 shares of worth $67.69 Million while later fund manager owns 1.77 Million shares of worth $56.55 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.