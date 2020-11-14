Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 424,556 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $607.66 Million, closed the last trade at $12.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The AERI stock price is -102.31% off its 52-week high price of $26.26 and 30.59% above the 52-week low of $9.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 901.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 748.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

Despite being -0.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the AERI stock price touched $13.37- or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -46.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have changed 12.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +285.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.96% from current levels.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.88%, compared to 17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.9% and 14.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.6%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.34 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.04 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $24.66 Million and $20.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.4% for the current quarter and 14.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.3%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.94% with a share float percentage of 113.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.26 Million shares worth more than $62.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.7 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.53 Million and represent 7.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 1336459 shares of worth $19.73 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $17.19 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.