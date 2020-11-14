Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) trade information

Despite being -1.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the SENS stock price touched $0.459 or saw a rise of 15.01%. Year-to-date, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -57.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) have changed -1.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.02.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.73% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -86.3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.95 Million and $880Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.1% for the current quarter and 63.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.1%.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.29% with a share float percentage of 51.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings, Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 14.88 Million shares worth more than $5.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 6.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 14.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.48 Million and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 4827947 shares of worth $1.88 Million while later fund manager owns 2.12 Million shares of worth $825.78 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.