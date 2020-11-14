Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

Despite being -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the FLXN stock price touched $13.08- or saw a rise of 13%. Year-to-date, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -45.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have changed -12.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.68% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.9% and 44.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.3%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.66 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $23.65 Million and $20.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.5% for the current quarter and 39.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.08% with a share float percentage of 119.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Miller Value Partners, LLC with over 5.2 Million shares worth more than $68.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Miller Value Partners, LLC held 10.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.12 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.92 Million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.75% shares in the company for having 3823000 shares of worth $39.8 Million while later fund manager owns 3.2 Million shares of worth $33.31 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.49% of company’s outstanding stock.