SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) has a beta value of 3.3 and has seen 881,941 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.21 Million, closed the last trade at $2.65 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 10.42% during that session. The SD stock price is -66.42% off its 52-week high price of $4.41 and 73.58% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 748.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 385.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Sporting 10.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the SD stock price touched $2.97-1 or saw a rise of 10.8%. Year-to-date, SandRidge Energy, Inc. shares have moved -37.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) have changed 53.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 494.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 149.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.62 while the price target rests at a high of $6.62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +149.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 149.81% from current levels.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.15% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.51% with a share float percentage of 58.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SandRidge Energy, Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 4.82 Million shares worth more than $6.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Icahn, Carl, C. held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 Million and represent 8.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 959542 shares of worth $1.24 Million while later fund manager owns 488.41 Thousand shares of worth $805.87 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.