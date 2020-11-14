PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 798,625 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.22 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1% during that session. The PD stock price is -23.23% off its 52-week high price of $37.24 and 59.2% above the 52-week low of $12.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 919.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Sporting 1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the PD stock price touched $30.67- or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, PagerDuty, Inc. shares have moved 29.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have changed -1.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.82% from current levels.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -38.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.63% with a share float percentage of 111.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty, Inc. having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.62 Million shares worth more than $287.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 5.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.19 Million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.44% shares in the company for having 3529029 shares of worth $107.56 Million while later fund manager owns 2.35 Million shares of worth $67.16 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.