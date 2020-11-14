STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 402,645 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $80.09 per share which meant it lost -$2.69 on the day or -3.25% during that session. The STAA stock price is -6.92% off its 52-week high price of $85.63 and 71.03% above the 52-week low of $23.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 705.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 538.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Despite being -3.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the STAA stock price touched $85.63- or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, STAAR Surgical Company shares have moved 127.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) have changed 33.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $69 while the price target rests at a high of $85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.85% from current levels.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.39 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $38.88 Million and $35.19 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.6% for the current quarter and 26.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +172.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.55% with a share float percentage of 95.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STAAR Surgical Company having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 10.8 Million shares worth more than $664.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 23.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $216.83 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 1287906 shares of worth $79.26 Million while later fund manager owns 934.95 Thousand shares of worth $52.88 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.