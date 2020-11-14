Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 853,555 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $83.16 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 1.6% during that session. The LOGI stock price is -15.09% off its 52-week high price of $95.71 and 62.28% above the 52-week low of $31.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 854.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.99.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) trade information

Sporting 1.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the LOGI stock price touched $84.01- or saw a rise of 1.01%. Year-to-date, Logitech International S.A. shares have moved 76.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have changed 3.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $76.95 while the price target rests at a high of $116. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.47% from current levels.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Logitech International S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +52.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.74%, compared to 0.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.9% and 19% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +74.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.62%.

LOGI Dividends

Logitech International S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.87 at a share yield of 1.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.96%.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.53% with a share float percentage of 62.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Logitech International S.A. having a total of 638 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 6.44 Million shares worth more than $419.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 6.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $398.81 Million and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 5050788 shares of worth $390.48 Million while later fund manager owns 2.49 Million shares of worth $182.28 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.