Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 355,747 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $77.03 per share which meant it gained $3.34 on the day or 4.53% during that session. The KRNT stock price is -0.74% off its 52-week high price of $77.6 and 71.22% above the 52-week low of $22.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 228.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 244.09 Million shares.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) trade information

Sporting 4.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the KRNT stock price touched $77.60- or saw a rise of 0.73%. Year-to-date, Kornit Digital Ltd. shares have moved 125.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have changed 6.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 585.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kornit Digital Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -102.04%, compared to -1.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.4% and 159.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.23 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $48.65 Million and $26.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.9% for the current quarter and 100.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -26.4%.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.07% with a share float percentage of 92.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kornit Digital Ltd. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 4.49 Million shares worth more than $291Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 10.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 2.85 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.87 Million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 1281120 shares of worth $83.11 Million while later fund manager owns 889.9 Thousand shares of worth $47.69 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.