U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 554,126 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $229.25 Million, closed the last trade at $3.1 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The SLCA stock price is -111.29% off its 52-week high price of $6.55 and 74.52% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 874.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 871.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the SLCA stock price touched $3.40-8 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -49.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have changed 6.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.35% from current levels.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 204.69%, compared to 17.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.1% and -866.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $187.1 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $193.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $339.06 Million and $269.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -44.8% for the current quarter and -28.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -71%.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.21% with a share float percentage of 83.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.06 Million shares worth more than $33.19 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ariel Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 8.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.68 Million and represent 11.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 5477884 shares of worth $19.78 Million while later fund manager owns 4.55 Million shares of worth $13.66 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.16% of company’s outstanding stock.