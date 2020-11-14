Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 496,071 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $132.09 per share which meant it gained $4.4 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The SAFM stock price is -35.85% off its 52-week high price of $179.45 and 22.68% above the 52-week low of $102.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 406.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 285.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the SAFM stock price touched $137 or saw a rise of 3.58%. Year-to-date, Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares have moved -25.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have changed 3.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $136.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $155. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.15% from current levels.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -132.67%, compared to -12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.8% and 29.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.4%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900.09 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $878.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $906.49 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +134.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.6%.

SAFM Dividends

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 17 and December 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.76 at a share yield of 1.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.76% with a share float percentage of 96.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanderson Farms, Inc. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.17 Million shares worth more than $256.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.95 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.78 Million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 741473 shares of worth $82.67 Million while later fund manager owns 601.69 Thousand shares of worth $67.09 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.