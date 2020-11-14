Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 470,046 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $508.74 Million, closed the last trade at $4.74 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.49% during that session. The FSP stock price is -88.61% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 29.54% above the 52-week low of $3.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 452.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 472.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) trade information

Sporting 3.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the FSP stock price touched $5.00-5 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares have moved -44.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) have changed 21.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.49% from current levels.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.74 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $68.58 Million and $62.98 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10% for the current quarter and -1.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -50.5%.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 7.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.53%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.21% with a share float percentage of 91.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Franklin Street Properties Corp. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.69 Million shares worth more than $64.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.03 Million and represent 15.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.54% shares in the company for having 5950944 shares of worth $21.78 Million while later fund manager owns 5.41 Million shares of worth $19.79 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.04% of company’s outstanding stock.