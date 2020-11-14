American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 716,153 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $786.89 Million, closed the last trade at $7.23 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The AFIN stock price is -109.96% off its 52-week high price of $15.18 and 41.91% above the 52-week low of $4.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 698.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 498.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.1% from current levels.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.51 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $76.23 Million and $74.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.3% for the current quarter and 8.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.8%.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.13 Million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 4761532 shares of worth $34.78 Million while later fund manager owns 3.06 Million shares of worth $24.31 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.