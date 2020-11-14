Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 507,996 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.67 per share which meant it gained $1.53 on the day or 3.11% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -2.61% off its 52-week high price of $51.99 and 83.54% above the 52-week low of $8.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 431.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 536.62 Million shares.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting 3.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the IMVT stock price touched $51.99- or saw a rise of 2.54%. Year-to-date, Immunovant, Inc. shares have moved 219.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed 17.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.1%.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.3% with a share float percentage of 116.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant, Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.72 Million shares worth more than $139.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 6.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.19 Million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 718530 shares of worth $25.29 Million while later fund manager owns 625.95 Thousand shares of worth $15.24 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.