Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 660,722 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.47 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.63% during that session. The ENIA stock price is -50.07% off its 52-week high price of $11.21 and 30.12% above the 52-week low of $5.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) trade information

Sporting 1.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the ENIA stock price touched $7.66-2 or saw a rise of 2.48%. Year-to-date, Enel Americas S.A. shares have moved -31.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) have changed 17.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $11.93. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.48% from current levels.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enel Americas S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.11% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.7% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -67.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.3%.

ENIA Dividends

Enel Americas S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.53 at a share yield of 7.2%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.08%.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.33% with a share float percentage of 3.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enel Americas S.A. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 13.01 Million shares worth more than $97.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 12.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 9.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.3 Million and represent 9.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 4149466 shares of worth $31.41 Million while later fund manager owns 2.66 Million shares of worth $20.15 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.