Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 421,838 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $70.84 per share which meant it gained $1.49 on the day or 2.15% during that session. The DY stock price is -11.11% off its 52-week high price of $78.71 and 82.72% above the 52-week low of $12.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 289.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 380.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.05.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) trade information

Sporting 2.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the DY stock price touched $78.71- or saw a rise of 10%. Year-to-date, Dycom Industries, Inc. shares have moved 50.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have changed 7.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $59 while the price target rests at a high of $72. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.71% from current levels.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dycom Industries, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +124.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.23%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.3% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.51% with a share float percentage of 107.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dycom Industries, Inc. having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.32 Million shares worth more than $176.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 3.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.47 Million and represent 11.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 896690 shares of worth $38.41 Million while later fund manager owns 853.7 Thousand shares of worth $34.91 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.